Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.16. 6,933,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

