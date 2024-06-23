Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amplify Energy Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amplify Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.80. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 710,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 546,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 159,699 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

