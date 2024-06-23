Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $97.56

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

AerCap Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

