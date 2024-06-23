Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $270.83

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.83.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $48,605,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,021,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $258.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.23. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.13 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

