Analysts Set Expectations for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.45 million.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at C$4.73 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.82 and a twelve month high of C$6.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.55. The company has a market cap of C$168.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.48.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

