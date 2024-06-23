Analysts Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Price Target at $607.94

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $607.94.
Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance
Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $564.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $574.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
