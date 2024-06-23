Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by &Partners

&Partners lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $136,630,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.06. 1,461,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.