Ardor 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.19 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $65.54 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

