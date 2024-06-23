Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.92 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $64.35 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00039737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

