Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 6.0% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $61,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.89. 1,037,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.02. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $423.99. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

