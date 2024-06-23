Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 720 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.46. 10,182,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.