Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $4.69 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.