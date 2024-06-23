Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Makes New $761,000 Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 0.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,752. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
