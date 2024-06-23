Aua Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
