Aua Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.76. 4,715,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

