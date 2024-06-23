Aua Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

