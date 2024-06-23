Aua Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after buying an additional 3,487,001 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,460,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 421.6% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after buying an additional 1,236,032 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 214,020.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 852,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 851,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,240,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 830,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

