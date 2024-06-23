AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $183.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.98. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

