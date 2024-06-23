Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $371.88 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.03 billion and $371.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $25.47 or 0.00039994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,090,108 coins and its circulating supply is 393,743,758 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

