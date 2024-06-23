Axie Infinity Trading Down 11.2% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00009327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $874.49 million and approximately $21.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,691.62 or 0.99955097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00074761 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,133,621 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,110,225.6550815 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.0945959 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $20,166,648.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.