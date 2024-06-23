Balancer (BAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.09 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $174.30 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00004820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 63,770,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,435,583 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

