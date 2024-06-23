Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.2 %

ITW traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.40. 1,813,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

