Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,677,000 after acquiring an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in State Street by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after acquiring an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE STT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $72.24. 2,353,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

