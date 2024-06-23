Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.