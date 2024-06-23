Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 641 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.35. 3,589,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,175. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.15 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.25.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.