Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2024

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.