Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

