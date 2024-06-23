Ballentine Partners LLC Has $988,000 Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Woori Financial Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.05. 34,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,589. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

