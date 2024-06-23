Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. 72,567,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,747,498. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

