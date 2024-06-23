Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $51,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,174,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,044,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $308.70. 53,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,074. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $310.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

