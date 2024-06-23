Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. 3,257,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

