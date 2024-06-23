Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $93,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.44. The company had a trading volume of 179,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,241. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $252.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

