Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.73. 13,901,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,995,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,607,700.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,624,666 shares of company stock worth $1,100,149,801. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

