Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 8,933 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 32,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 97,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EEM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,427,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,477,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.