Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,643 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $30,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 823,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,495. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

