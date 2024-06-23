Band Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $7.84 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $154.52 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 147,910,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,510,190 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

