Bangor Savings Bank Buys 19,107 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.30% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $37,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,179. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

