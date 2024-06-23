Bangor Savings Bank Buys 2,975 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.59. 4,112,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.