Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.9% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $815,145. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.39. 8,426,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

