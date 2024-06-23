Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 30,752 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 186,792 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after buying an additional 161,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 114,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,679. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

