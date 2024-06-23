Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 67,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 65,576,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,527,716. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.