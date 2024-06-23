Bangor Savings Bank Sells 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,080,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded up $17.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,989.10. 498,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,827. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,705.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,600.45. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,605.00 and a one year high of $4,004.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.