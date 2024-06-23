Bangor Savings Bank Sells 597 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.28. 10,899,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
