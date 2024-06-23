Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the bank on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Bankinter Stock Performance

BKNIY remained flat at $8.60 on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.