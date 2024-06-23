Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 110,917 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,023.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.3% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $54,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.51. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

