Beacon Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 189.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 7.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $166,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $577.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $531.62 and a 200-day moving average of $512.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

