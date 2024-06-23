Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,385 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILS. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 773,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

