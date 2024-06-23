Benchmark Boosts Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Price Target to $18.00

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 24.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 154,322 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

