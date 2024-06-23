Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CSL traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.22. 2,187,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.36 and its 200-day moving average is $361.76. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

