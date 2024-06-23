Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

ENB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.70. 6,678,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

