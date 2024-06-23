Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $5.43 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,929,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $216.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

